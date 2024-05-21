Motorola Razr 50 Price Leaked Online; Could Match Predecessor’s Cost

Motorola is reportedly working on the foldable Razr 50 duo. The Motorola Razr 50 and Motorola Razr 50 Ultra have been circulating in the rumor mill recently. Ahead of any official announcements, a tipster has suggested the US pricing for the base Motorola Razr 50. The phone is expected to debut in select countries as the Motorola Razr 2024. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC and may include a 3.63-inch cover display.

Pricing Details

A tipster named Arsene Lupin (@MysteryLupin) suggested that the Razr 50 will be priced at $699 in the US. On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has been seen online with a price tag of $999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Features and Specifications

The Motorola Razr 50 is expected to launch in June alongside the premium Ultra variant. It is rumored to sport a 6.9-inch pOLED internal display and a 3.63-inch cover display. The phone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It may include a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary shooter. The phone is expected to have a 13-megapixel selfie camera and a 4,200mAh battery.

Previous Model

The Motorola Razr 40 series was launched in China last year in June and later arrived in the US with the Motorola Razr (2023) name in October. It features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED display, a 1.5-inch secondary screen, and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with 12GB of RAM. The device includes a dual rear camera unit with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 32-megapixel front camera. It comes with a 4,200mAh battery supporting 30W wired and 8W wireless charging.