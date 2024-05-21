Infinix GT 20 Pro: MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC Launch in India – Price & Specs

Infinix GT 20 Pro, a gaming-focused smartphone, was launched in India with a cyber mecha design and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC. It features a triple rear camera with a 108MP sensor and a dedicated Pixel Works X5 Turbo chip for gaming. Priced at Rs. 22,999 for 8GB RAM variant and Rs. 24,999 for 12GB RAM variant, it offers a 6.78-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, dual speakers by JBL, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Launched in India

The Transsion group subsidiary, Infinix, has launched the GT 20 Pro in India, a gaming-focused smartphone with a cyber mecha design. This latest smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC and features a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. It also includes a dedicated Pixel Works X5 Turbo chip for an enhanced gaming experience. The Infinix GT 20 Pro was previously launched in Saudi Arabia in April this year.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Price and Availability

The Infinix GT 20 Pro is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version, and Rs. 24,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, including bank offers. It comes in Mecha Blue, Mecha Orange, and Mecha Silver colour options and will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting from May 28.

For comparison, the predecessor Infinix GT 10 Pro was launched in India last year for Rs. 19,999.

Infinix GT 20 Pro Specifications

The Infinix GT 20 Pro features a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate, offering a peak brightness of up to 1,300 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC and comes with options of 8GB and 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. The smartphone also includes a dedicated Pixelworks X5 Turbo gaming chip for an enhanced gaming experience.

Camera-wise, the Infinix GT 20 Pro boasts a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies. It also features a unique mecha design with an RGB mini-LED array and a C-shaped ring on the rear.

Connectivity options on the phone include NFC, FM radio, GPS, USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth. It also houses dual speakers powered by JBL and features a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.