Save Big on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 – Amazon’s discounted price revealed!

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Ring may launch at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in July. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is currently available at a discounted price on Amazon in India, with significant upgrades over its predecessor. It comes with a 6.7-inch primary display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, dual rear cameras, and a 3,700mAh battery with fast charging support.

In July 2023, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5. There are reports suggesting that the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the highly anticipated Galaxy Ring may launch at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event rumored to take place on July 10. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is expected to come with significant upgrades compared to its predecessor. Recently, the current Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been spotted online with a substantial discount, reducing the effective price.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price in India (revised, with Amazon offers)

The 8GB + 512GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is listed on Amazon at Rs. 1,09,999. Additionally, Amazon is offering a flat Rs. 20,000 instant discount coupon, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 89,999. HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders can avail of an extra Rs. 14,000 discount, further reducing the effective price to Rs. 75,999.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also available in an 8GB + 256GB variant and comes in four color options – Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Mint.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary display and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped cover screen. It is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The phone runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1.

In terms of camera, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 sports dual 12-megapixel rear camera sensors with an LED flash unit and a 10-megapixel selfie shooter. It is equipped with a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare. The device also has an IPX8 rating for water resistance.