New Vivo Y200 GT, Y200, Y200t Models Launched with 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras: Price, Specs

Vivo launched three new phones in China – Vivo Y200 GT, Vivo Y200t, and Vivo Y200. They come in multiple colors and have 50MP dual rear cameras. The Vivo Y200 GT runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, while the Vivo Y200t and Y200 run on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. All have 6,000mAh battery with fast charging. Prices range from roughly Rs. 13,000 to Rs. 26,000. Some models are available in India.

Vivo Launches New Y Series Smartphones in China

On Monday, Vivo launched three new smartphones in China – Vivo Y200 GT, Vivo Y200t, and Vivo Y200 as the latest additions to its Y series lineup. These devices come in multiple color options and boast 50-megapixel dual rear cameras. The Vivo Y200 GT is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, while the Vivo Y200t and Vivo Y200 run on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. All three phones feature a 6,000mAh battery with up to 80W fast charging support. Interestingly, the specifications of the Vivo Y200 differ in India compared to China.

Pricing and Availability

The Vivo Y200 GT starts at CNY 1,599 for the 8GB+128GB variant, going up to CNY 2,299 for the 12GB+512GB model. The phone is available in Storm and Thunder colors in China.

The Vivo Y200t is priced starting at CNY 1,199 and goes up to CNY 1,699 for various storage configurations. It is offered in Aurora and Qingshan shades.

The Vivo Y200 starts at CNY 1,599 for the 8GB+128GB variant and goes up to CNY 2,299 for the 12GB+512GB model. It comes in Red Orange, Flowers, and Haoye finishes. All three models are currently available for sale in India.

The Vivo Y200 was released in India last year at a different price point of Rs. 21,999.

Specifications of Vivo Y200 GT

The dual-SIM Vivo Y200 GT boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It offers up to 512GB of storage, 5G connectivity, and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The phone also features IP64 dust and water resistance.

Specifications of Vivo Y200t and Vivo Y200

Both the Vivo Y200t and Vivo Y200 feature the same SIM and software specifications as the Y200 GT. The Y200t sports a 6.72-inch LCD screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, while the Y200 comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 130Hz refresh rate. Both phones run on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC and pack up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phones house a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front camera. The Y200t supports 44W fast charging, while the Y200 offers 80W fast charging. The phones differ slightly in design and features.