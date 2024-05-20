Huawei to Launch HarmonyOS in September 2024, Dropping Android App Support

Huawei is set to introduce its in-house operating system, HarmonyOS Next, starting in September 2024, as per a recent leak. This new OS is built on the Hongmeng kernel and system applications, moving away from Google’s Android Open Source Project (AOSP) code. This change will render all Android apps currently running on Huawei devices incompatible. However, the Chinese smartphone giant has made preparations for this transition, confirming that it has 4,000 apps ready to support the new OS.

Rollout Date Confirmation

A post by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo revealed that Huawei has finalized September as the rollout date for HarmonyOS Next. The post mentioned that various devices, including flagship phones, foldable devices, mid-range phones, tablets, and smartwatches, are scheduled for the update.

Full Transition

It seems that Huawei plans to implement a full transition to HarmonyOS Next across all its devices simultaneously, rather than a phased approach. Additionally, the highly anticipated Huawei Mate 70 series is expected to launch in September, possibly featuring the new operating system out-of-the-box.

Visual Changes and App Compatibility

In a video shared on YouTube last year, Huawei showcased HarmonyOS Next. While visually similar to Android, the new OS features differences in app arrangements, widgets, notification bar, and control center, following the design language of previous HarmonyOS iterations. One potential challenge for Huawei users is the lack of support for Android apps, including those from third-party sources in APK format, as HarmonyOS Next apps will use its native HAP format.

App Marketplace Goals

A report by Gizmochina indicates that Huawei aims to have 5,000 apps ready in its marketplace when the new OS update reaches users and has a long-term vision of reaching 500,000 apps.