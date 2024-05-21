HTech CEO Madhav Sheth teases India launch of Honor Magic foldable phone

Honor launched the Magic V2 foldable smartphones globally at MWC 2024 and now plans to bring the Magic series to India. CEO Madhav Sheth hinted at the launch in a social media post, comparing it to the upcoming Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. The foldables feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 6.43-inch OLED cover display, and a 7.92-inch inner display with 120Hz refresh rate. They also have a triple camera system and 5,000mAh battery with 66W charging. Price starts at EUR 2,699.

Honor to Launch Magic Series Foldables in India

Honor unveiled the Magic V2 foldable smartphones in global markets outside China during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. Now, the Chinese tech brand is eying to release the Magic series foldables in the Indian market. HTech’s CEO Madhav Sheth has given clear hints about the arrival of the Honor Magic lineup to the country. The latest foldable series includes the regular Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic V2 RSR, both running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Madhav Sheth Teases Honor Magic Series Launch

Madhav Sheth on Tuesday (May 21) signaled at the imminent arrival of a Honor Magic foldable phone in India through a post on X. The post includes launch announcement posters of the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, with Sheth taking a dig at the Vivo foldable phone. The post suggests that the Honor Magic series will exceed Indian consumers’ expectations.

Details of Honor Magic V2 Series

Sheth hasn’t revealed the exact launch date or the specific model that will be introduced in India. However, it is expected to compete with the upcoming Vivo X Fold 3 Pro in the country.

The Honor Magic V2 and Honor Magic V2 RSR were announced during IFA 2023 and launched in select markets in February at MWC 2024. Both devices run on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2, featuring OLED cover and inner displays, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB internal storage. They are slim at just 9.9mm.

Key Features of Honor Magic V2 Series

The devices boast a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 20MP telephoto unit. They also sport a 16MP selfie camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired charging support.

The Honor Magic V2 RSR is priced at EUR 2,699 (roughly Rs. 2,42,000) for the 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant in Europe.