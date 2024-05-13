OnePlus partners with JioMart Digital to boost retail presence in India

OnePlus has partnered with JioMart Digital to expand its retail presence in India, making its products available in over 2,000 cities and towns. This move comes after offline retailers threatened to stop selling OnePlus products due to profit margin and claim processing issues. The collaboration with JioMart will help OnePlus reach more customers, especially in tier 3 and tier 4 cities, where its newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G is currently available for purchase online.

OnePlus Partners with JioMart Digital in India

OnePlus has recently announced a strategic partnership with Reliance-owned JioMart Digital in India. This collaboration aims to enhance the retail presence of OnePlus products across the country.

Expanding Reach

With this partnership, OnePlus products will now be available in more than 2,000 cities and towns in India. This expansion will enable customers to access a wide range of OnePlus smartphones, earbuds, wearables, and other products through JioMart Digital’s vast distribution network of over 63,000 retail stores.

Online Availability

Customers can also purchase OnePlus devices online through the JioMart store. The latest move will make OnePlus products easily accessible in tier 3 and tier 4 cities, providing a personalized experience for consumers.

Resolving Issues

This partnership comes amidst recent concerns raised by offline retailers, leading to a threat to discontinue the sale of OnePlus products. Issues such as delays in warranty claim processing and low profit margins were highlighted. OnePlus has assured that it is actively working with retail partners to address these concerns.

Benefits for Consumers

The expansion of OnePlus’s retail footprint is expected to benefit consumers, especially with the launch of the new OnePlus Nord CE 4. This device is currently available for purchase, starting at a price of Rs. 24,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.