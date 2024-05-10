OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Moniker Seen on IMDA Site; Specs Hinted on Geekbench

In Short:

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to be released soon, as hinted by online leaks and certifications. The phone, likely to be a successor to the Nord CE 3 Lite, may feature a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. Expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India, the Nord CE 4 Lite could be a rebranded version of the Oppo A3 with android 14, a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Details Revealed

The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to be unveiled soon, as details about the handset have surfaced online even before its official announcement by the Chinese smartphone maker.

IMDA Listing Confirms Moniker

A recent listing on Singapore’s IMDA regulatory website has revealed that a OnePlus model with the model number CPH2621 is likely to be named OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G. This information aligns with earlier rumors about the device succeeding the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, launched in April 2023.

Geekbench Listing Details

A Geekbench listing for the handset indicates that it could be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. While the legitimacy of these details is still uncertain, the model number on the listing corroborates the association with the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite model.

Expected Features

Prior speculation suggested that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite could be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India and may be a rebranded version of the unreleased Oppo A3. The device is rumored to feature a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, Android 14, a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED screen, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Comparison with OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, launched at Rs. 19,999 for the base variant and Rs. 21,999 for the higher configuration, featured an octa-core Snapdragon 695 chip, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging support, a 6.72-inch 120Hz full-HD+ LCD screen, a 108-megapixel triple rear camera system, and a 16-megapixel front camera.