Oppo Reno 12 Pro and Enco Air 4 Pro spotted on regulatory agency listings.

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro and Oppo Enco Air 4 Pro could be launching soon as they have been spotted on certification websites. The Reno 12 Pro is expected to have 5G connectivity, a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging. It may feature a 6.7-inch display, triple rear cameras, and a 50MP selfie camera. The smartphone is rumored to launch in China next month.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro and Oppo Enco Air 4 Pro Spotted on Certification Websites

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro is expected to make its debut soon, as it has been spotted on Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website. The NBTC listing reveals the model number CPH262 and 5G connectivity support. The phone is also listed as manufactured in China.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro Details

Previous leaks have hinted at the specifications of the Oppo Reno 12 Pro. The smartphone is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It may run on MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200+ SoC and sport a 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging support. The camera setup is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom, and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The Oppo Reno 12 Pro is speculated to be officially announced next month in China.

Oppo Enco Air 4 Pro Details

Alongside the Oppo Reno 12 series, the Oppo Enco Air 4 Pro truly wireless earbuds have appeared on the SIRIM and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification websites. The model number for the earbuds is ETEA1, indicating their upcoming release.

These findings were initially reported by MySmartPrice and verified by Gadgets360. The Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G is already available in India with a price tag of Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.