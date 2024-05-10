Leaked iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ Specs: Display Size, RAM, Storage & More

In Short:

The iQoo Neo 9s Pro series, including the Pro+ and Pro models, may be launched soon with the Pro model already available in India. The Pro+ model is expected to have a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 50MP primary camera. It will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and two storage options. The phone is set to be competitively priced.

iQoo Neo 9s Pro Series Set to Launch Soon

The iQoo Neo 9s Pro series, which includes the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ and Neo 9s Pro models, is expected to be launched soon. Recent reports have confirmed the existence of two models in the Neo 9s series, following the recent launch of the iQoo Neo 9 Pro in India. The iQoo Neo 9 Pro is rumored to be one of the first phones to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset. Details about the more premium model, the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+, have been revealed by a tipster on a Chinese microblogging website.

Details Revealed by Tipster Digital Chat Station

The news was shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, revealing key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The tipster previously mentioned that the device would launch with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is reported that the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ will be positioned as a mid-range device globally and as a premium device in India. The launch of the two models may not happen simultaneously.

The iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ is said to feature a 6.78-inch display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the device will offer 2160Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) and DC dimming functionality.

Camera-wise, the phone is expected to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera and will be available in two variants: 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB. The tipster also mentioned the inclusion of a separate graphics co-processor, similar to the setup on the iQoo 12.

According to the source, the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ is slated to be competitively priced given its high-end specifications with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Previous iQoo Neo 9 Pro Model

Earlier this year, iQoo launched the Neo 9 Pro model in India, offering a unique two-tone, vegan leather rear panel design. The smartphone features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, along with iQoo’s Q1 co-processor. It comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a 5,160mAh battery with 120W wired charging support.