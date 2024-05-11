Moto G64 5G Review: Upgraded Specs or Just a Bump?

Motorola introduced the Moto G64 5G last month as its latest offering in the premium budget segment. The new smartphone boasts being the world’s first to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC, although it brings only minor improvements compared to its predecessor, the Moto G54.

Moto G64 5G Price in India

The Moto G64 5G is currently available in India at Rs. 13,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Our review unit features 12GB RAM and 256GB storage with a choice of colours including Ice Lilac, Mint Green, and Pearl Blue.

The Moto G64 5G also comes with a case in the box

Motorola ships the Moto G64 5G in an environmentally friendly, plastic-free box, with essentials like a plastic/silicone case, paperwork, SIM ejector tool, USB Type-A to Type-C cable, and a 33W fast charging adapter included.

Moto G64 5G Review: Design

The Moto G64 5G retains a similar design to its predecessor with a plastic frame, glossy finish rear panel, and a rectangular camera module. It features a Gorilla Glass panel on the front, a 3.5mm headphone port, USB Type-C port, and dual speakers.

The phone offers hybrid dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support

The Moto G64 5G comes with IP52 dust and water resistance rating, weighing 192g and being 8.9mm thick, similar to the Moto G54.

Moto G64 5G Review: Specifications and Software

The Moto G64 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, expandable via microSD. It supports 14 5G bands, dual SIM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, and runs on Android 14-based My UX.

The Moto G64 5G comes with bloatware, but you can uninstall them

The phone includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and offers features like Family Space 2.0, Moto Secure, and more.

Moto G64 5G Review: Performance

The Moto G64 5G performs well with the Dimensity 7025 SoC, achieving good scores in benchmarks, smooth daily usage, and decent gaming performance. The phone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and dual speakers.

The phone offers Widevine L1 support

The Moto G64 5G can handle most games well and offers good battery life, but charging is slow despite 33W fast charging support.

Moto G64 5G Review: Cameras

The Moto G64 5G sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16MP selfie camera. It offers good photo quality in daylight conditions, okay low-light performance, and satisfactory video recording.

The 50-megapixel primary rear camera can take good photos in daylight conditions

The Moto G64 5G delivers decent camera performance overall, with the main camera capturing good details in daylight and fair results in low light with the Night mode.

Moto G64 5G Review: Verdict

The Moto G64 5G faces competition from other budget offerings but stands out with its balanced features including battery life, display, and camera performance. It may not offer the best gaming experience, but it remains a solid choice for those seeking a reliable budget device.