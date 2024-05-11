Apple close to deal with OpenAI to bring ChatGPT to iPhone

Apple Inc. is close to a deal with OpenAI to use their technology in iPhones. The agreement would add ChatGPT features to iOS 18. Talks with Google for their chatbot technology are ongoing. This move is part of Apple’s plan to introduce new AI features at their upcoming conference. Apple CEO Tim Cook has expressed belief in the transformative power of AI, highlighting the company’s unique advantages in this field.

Apple Inc. Nears Agreement with OpenAI for AI Features on iPhone

Apple Inc. is finalizing an agreement with OpenAI to utilize the startup’s technology on the iPhone, as part of an effort to incorporate artificial intelligence features into its devices, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Agreement Details

The agreement currently in the works involves incorporating ChatGPT features into Apple’s iOS 18, the upcoming iPhone operating system. Discussions with Alphabet Inc.’s Google for licensing its Gemini chatbot are also ongoing, although no agreement has been reached yet.

Expected Features

If the agreement with OpenAI goes through, Apple plans to introduce a popular chatbot among a series of new AI features at an announcement scheduled for next month. While talks with OpenAI have intensified, the announcement of an agreement is not guaranteed to happen immediately.

Response from Companies

Representatives for Apple, OpenAI, and Google have declined to comment on the reported discussions and potential agreement.

Upcoming AI Initiatives

Apple is set to unveil its latest artificial intelligence initiatives at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference in June. As part of its AI push, the company will utilize data centers with in-house processors for running the new AI features.

Apple’s Stance on AI

Apple CEO Tim Cook has expressed support for AI technology, mentioning his personal use of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. He emphasized the need to address certain concerns while affirming that AI features would be introduced to Apple products strategically.

During Apple’s recent earnings call, Cook highlighted the company’s belief in the transformative power of AI and its unique strengths in hardware, software, and services integration that set it apart in the AI landscape.

