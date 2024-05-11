Samsung Galaxy S21, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 Getting Two Galaxy AI Features in One UI 6.1 Update

Samsung is updating the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 with new Galaxy AI features. The update will include Circle to Search, allowing users to perform visual searches by drawing on the screen, and Chat Assist for translating messages in different languages seamlessly. These features are free until 2025. Other AI features like Interpreter, Live Translate, and Browsing Assist will not be included in the update.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series to Receive One UI 6.1 Update with New Galaxy AI Features

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be receiving the One UI 6.1 update, which includes two new Galaxy AI features: Circle to Search and Chat Assist. This update comes after the company rolled out One UI 6.1 to recent Galaxy Z and Galaxy S series phones, offering up to 10 AI-powered features.

New Galaxy AI Features

The two new Galaxy AI features, Circle to Search and Chat Assist, will be available to users of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3. These features provide users with the ability to perform visual lookups and compose texts in different languages with seamless translation, respectively.

Circle to Search: Users can summon an overlay by long-pressing the navigation pill, allowing them to draw around, scribble, or highlight a part of the screen to perform a visual lookup without leaving the app they are using.

Chat Assist: This feature helps users compose texts in different languages and change the tone of their messages. It works with third-party apps, eliminating the need to switch to a translation app while messaging.

Other AI Features

Samsung’s decision to only include Circle to Search and Chat Assist in the update means that other Galaxy AI features, such as Interpreter, Live Translate, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist, Generative Edit, Edit Suggestion, and AI-Generated Wallpaper, will not be available on these older handsets.

The company has confirmed that the new Galaxy AI features will be available “for free until the end of 2025,” providing users with access to these enhancements for an extended period of time.