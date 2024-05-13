Realme GT 6T to Launch in India on May 22 with Price and Specs Leaked

Realme GT 6T, set to launch in India on May 22, is expected to be a rebadged version of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE. The design of the phone resembles the GT Neo 6 SE, with dual rear cameras in circular modules. Tipster suggests a price of Rs. 31,999. Specs may include Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging, 6.78-inch display, and 50MP + 8MP rear cameras.

Realme GT 6T Launch Details Revealed

Realme GT 6T is all set to make its debut in the Indian market later this month. After teasing the handset recently, Realme has officially confirmed the launch date and also revealed the design. Additionally, a well-known tipster has shared information about the pricing and a few key features of the upcoming device.

Launch Date and Availability

The Realme GT 6T is scheduled to launch in India on May 22 at 12pm IST. The phone will be available for purchase through Amazon, Realme website, and select offline stores across the country.

The design of the upcoming smartphone bears a striking resemblance to the Realme GT Neo 6 SE, sparking speculations that the Realme GT 6T could be a revamped version of it.

Design and Features

The Realme GT 6T features a sleek silver color with a glossy finish. The dual rear cameras are housed in separate circular modules, while the power button and volume rockers can be found on the right edge. The phone also boasts a USB Type-C port, speaker grilles, and dual LED flash units.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav hinted that the Realme GT 6T could be priced at Rs. 31,999 in India. However, he advised caution as such leaks are not always accurate and actual prices at launch might differ.

Specifications

The Realme GT 6T is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC and pack a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It is rumored to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K BOE S1 8T LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Other expected features include an Adreno 732 GPU, LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, Android 14-based OS, and IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phone may also offer impressive camera capabilities with a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 32MP front camera.

Connectivity and Performance

The Realme GT 6T is likely to support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC connectivity, and weigh 191g with a thickness of 8.65mm. Geekbench listings suggest the phone scored well on single-core and multi-core tests, hinting at robust performance with 12GB of RAM.