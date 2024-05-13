HMD to Launch First Smartphone in India Called Arrow; Possibly Rebranded as HMD Pulse

In Short:

HMD Global to Launch First HMD-Branded Smartphone in India

HMD Global, renowned for manufacturing Nokia-branded smartphones, is all geared up to introduce its first HMD-branded smartphone in India. The Finnish brand has officially revealed the name of the upcoming device, which was selected through a contest on X. Speculations suggest that the new HMD phone might be a rebranded version of the HMD Pulse, already available in Europe and set to launch in the US as HMD Vibe.

Marketing Strategy and Contest Results

Last week, HMD India unveiled plans for its inaugural smartphone in India and initiated a #HMDNameOurSmartphone contest on X, challenging users to propose names. The marketing approach drew significant interest, with numerous entries suggesting unique names like Indhumanoid, Manbha, Naruto, Brahmos, among others. The chosen name, Arrow, was revealed by the Rajasthan Royals IPL Team’s X handle, as HMD has partnered with them for the T20 season. The smartphone is slated for launch in the country in the coming weeks.

Expected Features and Pricing

The HMD Arrow is anticipated to be an entry-level model, possibly a rebranded version of the HMD Pulse. The Pulse was previously available in Europe for EUR 140 (around Rs. 12,460) and comes in Atmos Blue, Dreamy Pink, and Meteor Black color variants.

HMD typically uses different names for the same device in various regions, with the Pulse likely to debut in the US as HMD Vibe.

The HMD Arrow is likely to offer similar specifications as the HMD Pulse, featuring a 6.65-inch HD+ LCD display with 600 nits peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by an octa-core 12nm Unisoc T606 processor, it sports a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The smartphone boasts up to 128GB of internal storage and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.