Mediatek unveils Dimensity 8250 chipset with 5G support and AI capabilities

MediaTek has launched the Dimensity 8250 SoC, built on TSMC’s 4nm technology, featuring AI processing and improved image capabilities. With Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores, Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, and support for LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, the chipset also offers enhanced camera features, AI tasks, and fusion processing. It supports up to 120Hz display, HDR10+ video, 5G modem, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Specs

According to the company’s announcement on its website, the Dimensity 8250 SoC is an octa-core chip with a combination of Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores. It also comes with a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU for improved graphics processing.

Camera Capabilities

The chipset is equipped with advanced camera capabilities, supporting primary camera sensors up to 320-megapixels and enabling features like 2X lossless zoom and 4K video recording at 60fps.

AI Capabilities

The Dimensity 8250 offers dedicated AI processing tasks and boasts impressive benchmark performance. It is designed to meet the power requirements of smartphone brands in various scenarios.

Display and Connectivity

The processor supports up to 120Hz WQHD+ or 180Hz full-HD+ displays and also features HDR10+ video processing. In terms of connectivity, it includes a fully integrated 5G modem with support for different networks and Wi-Fi 6E technology with high-speed capabilities.