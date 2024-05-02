Infinix GT 20 Pro India launch on the horizon; GT Verse to offer laptop, earbuds, and more

Infinix has introduced the Infinix GT 20 Pro in Saudi Arabia, marking its latest gaming-focused smartphone. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC and a dedicated Pixelworks X5 Turbo gaming chip, this mid-range device is a product of the Transsion group subsidiary. Excitingly, the Chinese smartphone brand has hinted at an upcoming launch of the Infinix GT 20 Pro in India. Additionally, they have announced the impending debut of a series of gaming-focused products under the banner of “GT Verse,” which will include the Infinix GT Book laptop.

Infinix GT Book Laptop

The Infinix GT Book gaming laptop has also been teased to join the GT Verse lineup. Featuring a 16-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, this laptop can be configured with an Intel Core i9-13900H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. Equipped with the ICE Storm 3.0 dual-fan cooling system, the laptop boasts a Cyber Mecha design with adaptive LED lighting and weighs just under 2 kilograms. It houses a 70Wh battery and comes with a 190W power adapter.

GT Verse Product Lineup

In addition to the Infinix GT 20 Pro and Infinix GT Book laptop, the GT Verse series is expected to include a pair of earbuds, a gaming mouse, and potentially a cooling fan. While the specific names of these products remain under wraps, the fan and mouse have been featured on the official Infinix India website.

Availability and Pricing

The Infinix GT 20 Pro is currently available for purchase in Saudi Arabia at a price of SAR 1,299 (approximately Rs. 28,800). Boasting a cyber mecha design with RGB mini-LED lights on the rear, this smartphone was launched as the official gaming phone for the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL).