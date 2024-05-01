Save big on Realme 12 Pro+, P1 Pro, Narzo 70, Buds Air 5, and more before Amazon & Flipkart sales

Realme is offering discounts on smartphones and wireless earphones to celebrate its sixth anniversary. The sale, valid from May 1 to May 9 on Flipkart, Amazon, and Realme’s website, includes offers on various models including Realme P1, Realme 12x 5G, and Realme Narzo 70 series. Discounts range from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 3,000, with additional bank offers available. This sale coincides with Flipkart and Amazon’s upcoming sales starting May 2.

Realme Announces Discounts on Smartphones and TWS Earphones

Realme has introduced discounts on several of its smartphones and a pair of true wireless earphones. The discounts include bank offers and other coupons. The company mentions that all bank offers are applicable on SBI, ICICI, and HDFC bank cards. This sale marks the celebration of Realme’s sixth anniversary in the country. The promotional event is scheduled from May 1 to May 9 through Flipkart, Amazon, and the Realme India website. The sale coincides with Flipkart’s Big Saving Days and the Amazon Great Summer Sale starting on May 2.

Discount Offers on Smartphones

During the sale period, all variants of Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G will come with Rs. 1,000 discount coupons and up to Rs. 1,000 bank offers or price reductions. Notably, the new 8GB + 128GB variant of the Realme P1 5G has made its debut in India today.

Discounts are also available on the Realme P1 series, Realme 12x 5G, and the Realme Narzo 70 lineup. All versions of the Realme Narzo 70 5G, Narzo 70 Pro 5G, and Narzo 70x 5G are provided with discounts of up to Rs. 3,000.

Furthermore, offers on all configurations of Realme 12 Pro+ 5G as well as the Realme Buds Air 5 models will be accessible on Flipkart, Amazon, and the Realme India website from 12am IST on May 2. Discounts are applicable to both the base Realme Buds Air 5 and the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS earphones.