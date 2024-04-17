HMD Pulse, Pulse Pro Renders Leak Online; Price & Key Features Revealed

HMD Global is preparing to launch self-branded smartphones later this year, with the models HMD Pulse and HMD Pulse Pro being leaked by tipster Steve H.McFly. The base HMD Pulse may have a 5,000mAh battery, 6.56-inch display, and 13-megapixel rear camera, while HMD Pulse Pro could have a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and 90Hz refresh rate. Prices are expected to start at EUR 179.

HMD Global to Launch Two New Self-Branded Smartphones

HMD Global is gearing up to introduce self-branded smartphones, with leaks and rumors surrounding two models – HMD Pulse and HMD Pulse Pro.

Leaked Details

Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) has shared design renders and key specifications of the purported HMD Pulse and HMD Pulse Pro models. The leaked design renders showcase the phones in black, blue, and pink color options.

HMD Pulse is tipped to launch in black, blue, and pink colorways. Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/ Onleaks

HMD Pulse Specifications

The base HMD Pulse model is expected to feature an octa-core chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS display, and a 13-megapixel primary rear camera with AI support.

HMD Pulse Pro Details

Collaborating with 91Mobiles, the tipster also shared details about the HMD Pulse Pro, which is expected to come with a Unisoc T606 SoC, a 6.56-inch IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Pricing and Features

The HMD Pulse Pro is rumored to be priced at EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,900) for a 6GB + 128GB variant and may include features like an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a weight of around 196g.