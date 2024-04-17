Vivo T3x 5G debuts in India with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 6,000mAh battery: Price, Specs

Vivo launched the latest smartphone, T3x 5G, in India with features like a full-HD+ screen, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging, and Android 14. It comes in three variants with prices starting at Rs. 13,499. The phone has a dual rear camera setup and offers 5G connectivity. It goes on sale on April 24 through various channels with discounts for HDFC and SBI cardholders.

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has introduced its latest offering, the Vivo T3x 5G, in the Indian market on Wednesday, April 17. This new addition to the Vivo T series boasts a full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The Vivo T3x 5G comes in two color options and is equipped with a substantial 6,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. Furthermore, the device ships with Android 14 and features an IP64-rated build. The new smartphone is set to hit the shelves in India next week.

Vivo T3x 5G Price in India, Availability

The Vivo T3x 5G is priced at Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant comes at Rs. 14,999. The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage carries a price tag of Rs. 16,499. Interested buyers can choose from Celestial Green and Crimson Bliss color options. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting April 24 through Vivo’s official online store, Flipkart, and offline retail outlets.

Vivo is offering up to Rs. 1,500 discount for customers using HDFC bank and SBI cards.

Vivo T3x 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Vivo T3x 5G runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14. It features a 6.72-inch full-HD LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness, and 393 ppi pixel density. Powered by a 4nm-based Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, it offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The phone also supports expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD card.

The Vivo T3x 5G sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, it features an 8-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and more. The device also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and IP64 dust and water resistance.

Equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery and 44W fast charging support, the phone boasts up to 68 hours of online music playback time on a single charge. It measures 165.70×76.00×7.99mm and weighs 199 grams.