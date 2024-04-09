New Google Pixel 8a Leaks: Live Images Reveal Thick Bezels and Hole-Punch Display

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 8a in May, with leaks surfacing about its design and specifications. The handset will have a curved display, noticeable bezels, and a matte plastic finish. It will feature a 6.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, run on Tensor G3 SoC with 8GB of RAM, and have a 5,000mAh battery with 27W wired fast charging. The base variant could start at EUR 570.

Google Pixel 8a Leaks Surface Ahead of Expected May Launch

As the anticipation builds for Google’s upcoming Pixel 8a, new leaks have emerged giving us a closer look at the design of the successor to the Pixel 7a. The latest live images showcase a black colour option for the Pixel 8a, featuring a curved display with noticeable bezels.

Live Images Revealed on Twitter

TechDroider (@techdroider) shared live images of the Pixel 8a on Twitter, unveiling a hole punch display, rounded corners, and the rumoured Obsidian colour variant. The images highlight the handset’s design elements, including the visible bottom bezels.

Photo Credit: X/ @techdroider

Key Features of Pixel 8a

The Pixel 8a showcases a matte plastic finish, housing the Pixel camera visor with two sensors and a circular LED flash on the rear panel. The Google logo is prominently displayed, maintaining the brand’s aesthetics.

Google traditionally launches new Pixel A series models annually, with the Pixel 7a debuting in May 2023 and the Pixel 6a in July 2022. The upcoming Pixel 8a is expected to follow a similar launch pattern, coinciding with Google I/O 2024 starting on May 14.

Speculated Specifications and Pricing

The Pixel 8a is rumored to sport a 6.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, powered by Google’s Tensor G3 SoC and 8GB of RAM. It is anticipated to come with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 27W wired fast charging, measuring 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm.

Reportedly, the base variant of the Pixel 8a with 128GB storage could start at EUR 570 (approximately Rs. 51,000), while the 256GB version may be priced at EUR 630 (around Rs. 56,000). The smartphone is expected to launch in bay, mint, obsidian, and porcelain colour options.