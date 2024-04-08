Leaked Retail Box Tips Design of Vivo V30e 5G; India Launch Coming Soon

Vivo recently launched V30 and V30 Pro in India and is now rumored to introduce the Vivo V30e 5G. Alleged images of the phone’s retail box reveal a curved display, circular rear camera unit, and centrally located hole-punch selfie camera. The phone is expected to come in red and blue colours with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM, and Android 14 OS. Both V30 and V30 Pro feature 6.78-inch curved AMOLED displays, dual rear cameras, and 50MP selfie camera.

Vivo Teases New Addition to V30 Lineup

Last month, Vivo launched the V30 and V30 Pro in India. Now, the company appears to be gearing up for the release of a new model, the Vivo V30e 5G. Ahead of the official launch, leaked images of the retail box have surfaced online, giving a glimpse of the phone’s design.

Design Details

The Vivo V30e is revealed to feature a curved display with a central hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The rear of the phone showcases a circular-shaped camera module housing dual cameras and an LED flash. This design differs from the V30 and V30 Pro models, with volume and power buttons located on the right side.

Leaked Information

According to leaks, the Vivo V30e 5G will be available in artistic red and artistic blue color options. The phone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and running on Android 14.

Previous V30 Series Pricing and Features

The Vivo V30 Pro was launched starting at Rs. 41,999, while the base V30 model had a starting price of Rs. 33,999. Both phones feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The V30 runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro variant is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. The V30 has a dual rear camera setup, while the V30 Pro sports triple rear cameras. Additionally, both phones boast a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Furthermore, both the Vivo V30 and V30 Pro come with 5,000mAh batteries and support 80W wired fast charging.