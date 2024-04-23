Nokia 225 4G 2024 Renders and Specs Leak, Rumored to Include USB Type-C Port

Nokia is preparing to launch a new version of its feature phone, the Nokia 225 4G. Leaked renders and specs suggest it will have two color options, a USB Type-C port, and run on HMD’s S30+ OS. The phone may have 64MB of RAM, 128MB of storage, and a 1,450mAh battery. The price is expected to be around EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 8,000), with a release in Europe and Africa later this month.

Nokia Set to Launch Refreshed Nokia 225 4G in 2024

Nokia is preparing to introduce the Nokia 225 4G 2024 edition, as leaked renders and specifications have surfaced online. The upcoming feature phone is expected to offer two color options, a USB Type-C port, and HMD’s S30+ operating system. It may include 64MB of RAM and 128MB of storage, mirroring the features of the 2020 version.

Details Revealed by Known Tipster

Renowned tipster Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks), in partnership with Android Headlines, leaked images and details of the Nokia 225 4G 2024 edition. The renders showcase the phone in pink and greenish blue colors with prominent HMD and Nokia branding. The device is depicted with a single rear camera sensor and a flashlight.

Expected Features of Nokia 225 4G 2024

The Nokia 225 4G 2024 is anticipated to sport a 2.4-inch display with a classic number pad. It could house either a VGA camera or a 3-megapixel rear camera, along with 128MB of storage, 64MB of RAM, and a 1,450mAh battery – an upgrade from the previous model’s 1,150mAh battery.

The phone is likely to include a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, similar to the 2020 version.

Pricing and Availability

The Nokia 225 4G 2024 is rumored to be priced around EUR 100 (approximately Rs. 8,000) and is anticipated to launch in Europe and Africa later this month, with no plans for a US release. The original Nokia 225 4G was released in 2020 with a price tag of Rs. 3,499.