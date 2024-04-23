Itel S24 Launched in India with MediaTek Helio G91 SoC, 108MP Camera: Price, Specs

In Short:

The Itel S24 was launched in India as a budget-friendly smartphone. It runs on MediaTek Helio G91 SoC and has a 5,000mAh battery with wired fast charging. It features a 108-megapixel rear camera, Dynamic Bar for notifications, and Memory Fusion technology for virtual RAM expansion. Priced at Rs. 9,999, it comes in Dawn white and Starry Black colours and is available on Amazon with a free Itel 42 smartwatch.

The Itel S24 was launched in India on Tuesday, April 23, as the latest budget-friendly offering from the Chinese smartphone brand. This new Itel S series phone runs on a MediaTek Helio G91 SoC and houses a 5,000mAh battery with wired fast charging support. It also boasts the Dynamic Bar that shows notifications around the front camera cutout and features a 108-megapixel rear camera unit. Additionally, like other recent Itel handsets, the Itel S24 offers Memory Fusion technology for virtual RAM expansion.

Itel S24 Price in India

The Itel S24 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and is available in Dawn White and Starry Black color options. The new Itel phone is currently available for purchase in India via Amazon, and customers can avail a free Itel 42 smartwatch worth Rs. 999 with the purchase. It will also be available in retail outlets by the last week of April.

Itel S24 Specifications

The Itel S24 comes with Android 13-based Itel OS 13 and features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G91 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Memory Fusion technology allows for virtual RAM expansion up to 16GB.

On the camera front, the Itel S24 sports a dual rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 ISOCELL sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and electronic image stabilization (EIS) support, along with a QVGA depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Dynamic Bar feature on the Itel S24 displays notifications such as battery charging details and incoming call alerts around the front camera cutout. The phone also includes dual DTS speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G, and a USB Type-C port.

The Itel S24 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The battery is claimed to provide up to five hours of gaming and up to 7.5 hours of video consumption. The phone weighs 192 grams.