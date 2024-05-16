Motorola Edge 50 Fusion debuts in India with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and curved 6.67″ display: Price, Specs

Motorola introduced the Edge 50 Fusion, a mid-range smartphone offering three major Android OS upgrades. Priced starting at Rs. 22,999, it features a 6.67-inch pOLED screen, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The phone comes with a 50MP primary camera, 5,000mAh battery, 144Hz refresh rate, and 68W TurboPower charging support. Available in May 22 onwards on Flipkart with ICICI Bank credit card discounts.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Lenovo-owned smartphone maker launches midrange handset

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, the latest offering from the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker, was launched on Thursday. This midrange handset comes with Android 14 out-of-the-box and promises to receive three major Android OS upgrades. The key features of the smartphone include a 6.67-inch pOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging support. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip from Qualcomm and is available with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage.

Price and Availability

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is priced starting at Rs. 22,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is also a higher configuration available with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage priced at Rs. 24,999. The handset comes in Hot Pink and Marshmallow Blue with a vegan leather finish, as well as Forest Blue with a PMMA finish. The phone will be available for purchase starting May 22 via Flipkart, the company’s official website, and retail stores in India. Customers can also avail a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions.

Specifications and Features

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion runs on Android 14-based MyUX and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ pOLED curved display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen2 chip with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone boasts a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

With up to 256GB of storage, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC connectivity, and has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The phone also features a variety of sensors and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 68W TurboPower charging.