iQoo Z9x: New Budget 5G – First Impressions

iQoo Z9x Arrives in India: First Impressions

The iQoo Z9x was initially announced in China in April 2024 and has finally made its way to India. This budget smartphone is priced starting from Rs. 12,999 and offers different variants with the same 128GB storage across all models.

Pricing and Variants

The base model comes with 4GB RAM at Rs. 12,999, the mid-tier model with 6GB RAM is priced at Rs. 14,499, and the top variant with 8GB RAM is available for Rs. 15,999.

The iQoo Z9x features only one user-accessible rear camera.

Design and Display

The phone sports a plastic frame and rear panel with flat sides and a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. It also boasts an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance along with dual stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience.

The iQoo Z9x features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Camera and Software

The device comes with a single 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel front camera. It runs on iQoo’s Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

The iQoo Z9x comes with a plastic frame and rear panel.

Battery and Charging

Equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, the iQoo Z9x offers 44W wired charging, which is a welcome feature in this price range.

Looking Forward

The iQoo Z9x seems to offer a solid set of features for a budget 5G smartphone. However, the true test lies in its overall performance, especially in camera quality and software optimization. To find out more, stay tuned for our detailed review.