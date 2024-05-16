Samsung Galaxy F55 5G: Launch Date, Price, Features, Specs & More in India

Samsung is launching the new Galaxy F55 5G smartphone in India on May 17 with exciting features. The phone boasts a vegan leather finish, promising cameras, 45W fast charging, and more. It will be priced under Rs 30,000, with variants starting from Rs 26,999. The phone will have a 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, a triple-camera setup, 5,000mAh battery, and OneUI based on Android 14.

Samsung is set to introduce a new smartphone in the Galaxy F-series with the launch of Galaxy F55 5G. The smartphone is scheduled to be launched in India on May 17 and comes with an array of exciting features. This article will delve into all the significant details of the Samsung Galaxy F55 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G India Launch Details

Samsung will unveil its latest Galaxy F55 5G smartphone in India on May 17, 2024, with the launch event commencing at 12:00 PM IST. The live stream of the event can be watched on the company’s official website and YouTube channel.

The upcoming smartphone from Samsung will be priced under Rs 30,000 in India. Recent leaks suggest that the Galaxy F55 5G will be available at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB model. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage may be priced at Rs 32,999. The phone will be sold through Samsung.com, select retail stores, and Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Expected Features and Specifications

Design

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G will feature a vegan leather finish, a unique addition to the series, making it the slimmest vegan leather smartphone. It will be available in Apricot Crush and Raisin Black color options, with a slim form factor and a triple-camera setup on the rear panel.

Display

The device will come equipped with a sAMOLED+ display supporting a 120Hz screen refresh rate, offering a 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 2,400 x 1080 pixels and up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

Performance and OS

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It will run on OneUI based on Android 14, offering four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates.

Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G will sport a triple-camera setup on the rear with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera will feature a 50-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Battery and Other Details

The phone will house a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, along with features like Dolby Atmos, NFC, Bluetooth, GPS, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.