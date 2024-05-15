Google Pixel 8a’s First Update Adds AI Wallpaper Generator: Report

Google recently launched the Pixel 8a globally and in India as a budget offering in the Pixel 8 series. The phone is now receiving its first software update, including a security patch and Google’s AI-powered wallpaper generator. The Pixel 8a features a Tensor G3 SoC, a 64-megapixel dual rear camera, and 6.1-inch 120Hz OLED screen. It comes with Android 14 and is priced at Rs. 52,999.

Google Pixel 8a Receives First Software Update

Google Pixel 8a was recently launched globally and in India as the budget offering in the Pixel 8 series lineup. The smartphone is now quietly receiving its first software update, according to a report by Android Authority.

Software Update Details

The 190MB update brings the May 2024 Android security patch and Google’s AI-powered wallpaper generator. No other significant changes are included in this update.

Generative AI Feature

The generative AI feature, previously exclusive to the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro models, allows users to create unique wallpapers based on specified keywords and themes. A modified version of this feature is also available on Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series.

Google Pixel 8a Specifications

The Google Pixel 8a features a Tensor G3 SoC, 4,492mAh battery with 18W fast charging, 64-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 13-megapixel selfie camera. It sports a 6.1-inch 120Hz full-HD+ OLED display, IP67 rating for dust and splash resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Available in 128GB and 256GB storage options, the phone comes with Android 14 out-of-the-box.

Pricing and Availability

The Google Pixel 8a is offered in Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain color options in India. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 52,999, while the 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 59,999.