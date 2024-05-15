Redmi K70 Ultra Spotted on 3C Site with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC

Rumors of the Redmi K70 Ultra joining the Redmi K70 series have been circulating recently. The phone is expected to have a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 5,500mAh battery, and 120W wired fast charging. It may also feature an 8T LTPO display, 24GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. The phone could be launched globally as the Xiaomi 14T Pro later this year.

The Redmi K70 Ultra has been a subject of speculation recently. It is expected to become part of the Redmi K70 series, which was officially launched in China in November 2023. The series includes the base Redmi K70, Redmi K70E, and Redmi K70 Pro. Previous reports have revealed details about the RAM and display of the upcoming smartphone. Now, a certification site listing has surfaced, shedding light on the processor and charging specifications of the device.

Details Revealed

Tipster Digital Chat Station shared on Weibo that the Redmi K70 Ultra with the model number 2407FRK8EC was recently spotted on China’s 3C certification websites, hinting at an imminent launch. The tipster mentioned that the phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, which is anticipated to deliver “Supreme Performance and Comprehensive AI.”

Expected Features

The rumored Redmi K70 Ultra is likely to feature a 5,500mAh battery, surpassing the 5,000mAh cell found in the base Redmi K70 and Redmi K70 Pro. Additionally, the upcoming device is rumored to support 120W wired fast charging.

Reports also suggest that the Redmi K70 Ultra could sport an 8T LTPO display with 1.5K resolution, accompanied by 24GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

Global Introduction

The Redmi K70 Ultra might be launched globally as the Xiaomi 14T Pro later this year in September. It is worth noting that the Redmi K60 Ultra was globally unveiled as the Xiaomi 13T Pro in September 2023.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. To learn more about the company’s new devices and other tech updates, listen to the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast available on various platforms such as Spotify and Amazon Music.