Oppo Reno 12 Series with Triple Rear Cameras to Debut on May 23; Sneak Peek at Design

Oppo will launch the Reno 12 series on May 23, succeeding the Reno 11 lineup in China. The series will include the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro with glossy finishes and elliptical rear camera modules. The phones are teased to have innovative photo-taking features and could come with MediaTek chipsets and 50-megapixel cameras. The Pro variant may feature a 6.7-inch display and 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 12 series is set to launch later this month as the successor to the Oppo Reno 11 lineup. The company has officially announced the launch date of the new lineup in China, confirming that it will include the Reno 12 and the Reno 12 Pro. Additionally, Oppo has unveiled the rear panel design of the phones, with more teasers expected to be released closer to the launch date. Alongside the Reno 12 series, Oppo may also introduce the Enco Air 4 Pro TWS earphones.

Launch Details

In a post on Weibo, Oppo confirmed that the Oppo Reno 12 series will be launched in China on May 23 at 4pm local time (1:30pm IST). The company teased that the handsets will feature a ‘silver’ look, indicating silver finishes. The rear panel design of the upcoming phones has also been revealed.

Photo Credit: Weibo/Oppo

Design and Features

The Oppo Reno 12 is showcased in a silver shade, while the Oppo Reno 12 Pro comes in a purple colorway. Both phones boast glossy, glittery finishes and elliptical rear camera modules in the top left corner.

Additional Information

Though specific details about the phones have not been shared, Oppo teased on social media that the Reno 12 series will offer “unexpected innovative ways to take photos.” The company has also teased the Oppo Enco Air 4 Pro with up to 44 hours of battery life. While the launch timeline for the earbuds is yet to be confirmed, they could potentially be unveiled at the Reno 12 launch event.

The base model of the Oppo Reno 12 is rumored to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8250 SoC, while the Pro variant could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset. Both handsets are expected to sport 50-megapixel triple rear camera units.

Specifications of Oppo Reno 12 Pro

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro is anticipated to come with a 6.7-inch 120Hz 1.5K display, a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support, and a 50-megapixel front camera sensor. In terms of cameras, it is rumored to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 50-megapixel portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom.

Previous Launches

Earlier this year, Oppo launched the Oppo Reno 11 5G and Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G in India. The Pro variant is priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the base variant starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

For more updates on the latest gadgets and tech news, tune in to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Listen to discussions about Samsung’s new devices and more on the latest episode. Orbital is available on multiple platforms like Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and more.