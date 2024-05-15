Leaked Apple Roadmap hints at iPhone SE 4, Foldable iPhone & AR Glasses launch timeline

Apple’s roadmap leaked online reveals big product announcements and feature upgrades. The leak provides a glimpse into what Cupertino-based company has in store for the next few years. Key highlights include the upcoming launch of iPhone SE 4 next year, followed by the introduction of a foldable iPhone and OLED MacBook in 2026. Additionally, Apple’s product lineup may include a foldable iPad and AR glasses.

Details of the Leak

Renowned tipster J. Reve (@Revegnus1) posted an image on X showcasing Apple’s product roadmap from 2023 to 2027. The roadmap mentions recent releases like Vision Pro and iPad models with OLED panels. Notable upgrades noted include the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus getting 8GB of RAM, up from the current 6GB.

In 2025, Apple might unveil the iPhone SE 4 featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display and a 48-megapixel primary camera. The roadmap indicates that certain models of the iPhone 17 will receive upgrades such as 12GB RAM, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, and a 48-megapixel selfie shooter in 2026.

Future Releases

The leak also hints at the launch of a foldable iPhone in 2026, with features like a 6-inch cover screen, an 8-inch inner display, LLW DRAM, and an under-display IR sensor. Additionally, 2026 may see the introduction of an OLED MacBook, a 10.9-inch iPad Air, and an iPad mini with an 8.4-inch OLED display, with the MacBook offering 14-inch and 16-inch screen options. Furthermore, Apple could release an affordable version of its Vision Pro XR headset in the same year.

In 2027, a foldable 20-inch iPad and AR Glasses are expected to be unveiled, with the latter featuring 1.4-inch RGB screens with MicroOLED or MicroLED panels.

While the leak aligns with previous rumors, it is advisable to approach the roadmap with caution.