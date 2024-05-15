Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Launch Date, Price, Features, Specs & More in India

Motorola will launch the Edge 50 Fusion in India on May 16, 2024. The smartphone offers a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, 50MP Sony sensor with OIS, vegan leather finish, and 68W fast charging. It will be available on Flipkart, expected to be under Rs 40,000. Features include a 6.7-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon processor, Android 14, and impressive camera setup.

Motorola is set to introduce its next-generation Motorola Edge 50 Fusion in India. The company will launch the device in the country on May 16, 2024. This latest smartphone from Motorola offers features such as a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, a 50-megapixel Sony sensor with OIS support, a premium vegan leather finish, 68W fast charging support, and more. If you are curious about where to watch the live stream, where to purchase the device, the specifications of the device, and more, we have compiled this article to provide all the necessary information. Here is everything you need to know about the new Motorola Edge 50 Fusion.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion India Launch Details

As of now, the price of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion in India has not been disclosed. Based on previous launches, it is expected to be priced under the Rs 40,000 price segment in India. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart. The sale date is anticipated to be within a week of the launch.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Expected Features and Specifications

Motorola has shared some key specifications and features of the upcoming Edge 50 Fusion smartphone. Here are the details:

Design

The design of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion has been revealed. The phone will have two different finishes on the rear panel: vegan leather and PMMA. It features an integrated camera housing on the back panel with a dual-camera setup, referred to as Endless Edge Design. The front boasts a curved AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout at the center. Notably, the device is IP68 rated, making it water and dust resistant. Color options include Forest Blue with a PMMA finish, Marshmallow Blue, and Hot Pink with a vegan leather finish.

Display

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD 3D curved pOLED display with a 144Hz screen refresh rate and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. It also offers 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, 10-bit color support, and an on-display fingerprint sensor. The display is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Performance and OS

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. Different memory configurations will be announced during the launch event. The smartphone will run on Android 14 with a promise of three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. It will also offer features like Moto Connect, Moto Secure, Family Space, PC support, and more.

Cameras

The highlight of the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will be its cameras. The device will sport a 50-megapixel Sony-Lytia 700C primary sensor with OIS support. It will also include a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoVmacro shooter. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 32-megapixel front camera. The smartphone will support 4K 30fps video recording from both front and rear cameras and Tilt Shift Mode.

Battery and Other Details

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion will house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower fast charging, as well as WiFi 6 and more.