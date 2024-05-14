Google I/O 2024: Android adding Scam Call Detection, Circle for Homework Search with Gemini AI

At Google I/O, new Android smartphone features were announced, focusing on AI-powered upgrades. Circle to Search will help students with homework, and Gemini AI model will provide information on YouTube videos, add images to Gmail, and answer questions from PDF documents. The AI will also enhance Google TalkBack accessibility feature for visually impaired users. These updates are expected to rollout later this year.

Google I/O 2024 Announces Exciting AI-Powered Features for Android Smartphones

The much-anticipated Google I/O conference began with a bang on Tuesday, showcasing the latest innovations in technology. During the keynote event, Google executives unveiled new features that will soon be available on Android smartphones, harnessing the power of artificial intelligence. While Android 15 features were not revealed at this event, users can expect significant enhancements in the second half of 2024.

New AI Features for Android Smartphones

Dave Burke, VP of Engineering at Google, emphasized the introduction of new AI-powered capabilities for Android devices during the keynote address. A standout feature includes an upgrade to Circle to Search, a visual lookup tool that enables students to seek assistance with homework tasks. Using Google’s LearnLM technology, users can now circle a prompt to solve complex problems involving symbolic formulas, diagrams, graphs, and more.

Enhancements to Gemini AI Model

The Gemini AI model, compatible with Android smartphones, is receiving upgrades as well. Soon, users can expect Gemini to provide information about YouTube videos, easily add AI-generated images to Gmail and Messages, and utilize Gemini Advanced for quick answers from PDF documents with the “Ask this PDF” option.

Pixel Smartphones to Benefit from Gemini Nano

Google Pixel smartphones will now support Gemini Nano with Multimodality for on-device AI processing. This latest model offers enhanced capabilities for processing visual, audio, and spoken information in addition to text input.

AI Integration in Google Dialler

Even the basic Google dialler app is not exempt from AI advancements. A demonstration at Google I/O showcased the capability to detect potential scam calls in real-time, safeguarding user privacy by warning against divulging sensitive banking information over the phone.

Enhancements in Accessibility Features

Google TalkBack, the accessibility feature on Android smartphones, is receiving a boost with Gemini Nano’s multimodal functionalities. Visually impaired users will benefit from detailed descriptions of images, even for unlabelled visuals. These features will work offline, ensuring continued accessibility for all users.

While specific launch dates for these features have not been announced, Google assures users that they can anticipate these innovations rolling out “later this year.”