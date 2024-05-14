Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Price Leak: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Rumored

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra could soon make its debut. Although Motorola has not officially disclosed the launch details, a tipster has provided key specifications and pricing information for the clamshell foldable phone.

Specifications and Pricing

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is rumored to be powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and feature 50-megapixel dual rear cameras. It is expected to come with a 4,000mAh battery. The phone is said to be named Motorola Razr+ 2024 in the US and may be announced in June.

According to tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks) in association with Smartpix, the pricing of the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra could start at $999 (approximately Rs. 83,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, similar to the pricing of the Razr 40 Ultra from last year.

Features and Design

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is expected to come in midnight blue, hot pink, and spring green color options. It might run on Android 14 with Hello UI and feature a 6.9-inch OLED display along with a 3.6-inch cover display. The phone could also include a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 32-megapixel front camera, and a dual rear camera setup.

Furthermore, the device is likely to pack a 4,000mAh battery with USB Type-C charging, offer eSIM support, have an IPX8 rated build, feature a fingerprint sensor, and support facial recognition.