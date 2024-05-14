Upgrade Alert: Tecno Camon 30 Series Gets 2 Major Android Updates, 3 Years of Security Patches

In Short:

The Tecno Camon 30 series was unveiled at MWC 2024, with four variants including 5G options. The smartphones will receive 2 Android upgrades and 3 years of security patches. Indian launch with Sony Lytia cameras teased, likely with MediaTek chipsets and 5,000mAh batteries. Optics include 50MP primary sensors and 50MP selfie cameras.

Tecno Camon 30 Series Software Support Details Revealed

The Tecno Camon 30 series was globally unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in February this year. Following the global launch, the lineup made its way to select markets worldwide, with an impending introduction in India. The series comprises four variants – the Tecno Camon 30 4G, the Tecno Camon 30 5G, the Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G, and the Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G. Now, Tecno has shared details regarding the software support for these devices.

Software Support Details

Tecno announced via social media posts that the Tecno Camon 30 series smartphones are set to receive 2 major Android upgrades up to Android 16 and 36 months (3 years) of security patches. Notably, the devices run on Android 14-based HiOS 14 out-of-the-box.

Tecno Camon 30 Series Launch in India

The Tecno Camon 30 5G series is confirmed to make its way to India soon. An Amazon microsite has been launched teasing details about the upcoming handsets that will be introduced in the country – the Tecno Camon 30 5G and the Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G.

Expected Features in Indian Variants

The Indian variants of the Tecno Camon 30 5G and the Camon 30 Premier 5G are likely to mirror their global counterparts. These devices are anticipated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset respectively. Additionally, they may come equipped with 5,000mAh batteries supporting up to 70W wired fast charging.

Camera and Optics Details

The Tecno Camon 30 5G is speculated to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the back. On the other hand, the Premier variant might house a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with OIS, another 50-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a third 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens. Both models are expected to sport 50-megapixel selfie cameras.

Stay tuned for further updates on the launch date of the Tecno Camon 30 5G series in India.