Leaked Live Images of Google Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL; Specifications Revealed

In Short:

Google is expected to release its Pixel 9 series in October. Leaked live images show the design of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, featuring rounded corners and pill-shaped camera bars. The phones will have AMOLED screens with 120Hz refresh rate and be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 SoC. The lineup may include four models with different RAM and storage configurations.

Google Pixel 9 Series Leaks Via Live Images

Google usually releases its Pixel flagship phones in October each year. Recently, live images of the rumored Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL have surfaced, giving us a sneak peek at their design. The leaked images reveal rounded corners and pill-shaped camera bars on the rear of the devices. The Pixel 9 series is expected to feature AMOLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 9 is rumored to come in a 12GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the Pro models may offer a 16GB + 128GB option. Overall, the Pixel 9 series is said to include four different models.

Leaked Images and Specifications

A Russian website, Rozetked, has shared alleged live images and specs of the Pixel 9 series. These images show a departure from the visor-shaped camera module, with all models sporting a pill-shaped camera bar. They feature rounded corners, a flat back panel, and display screen. The Pro models are distinguished by a matte back and glossy frame, while the Pixel 9 has a glossy back and matte frame. Comparison shots with previous Pixel models and iPhone 15 are also included in the leak.

Key Specifications

According to the leak, the Pixel 9 will come with a 12GB + 128GB configuration, while the Pro models could offer 16GB + 128GB. The Pixel 9 is expected to have a 6.24-inch display, while the Pro and XL models might have 6.24-inch and 6.73-inch screens respectively. All models are likely to feature AMOLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate and be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 SoC.

The leaked information also suggests that the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro will share identical sizes, with the former possibly having larger bezels. Cameras on the two devices are rumored to be three 50-megapixel rear cameras with support for ultra-wideband technology. The Pixel 9, on the other hand, is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup.

Upcoming Models

Furthermore, the leak mentions that this year’s Pixel series will consist of four models – Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Fold.

Expected Announcement

Google is anticipated to announce the Pixel 9 series in October, with the devices likely running on Android 15.