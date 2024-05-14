Debuting: Vivo X100 Ultra with 200MP Telephoto Camera & Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC – Price & Specs

Vivo launched the X100 Ultra smartphone with a high-quality camera in China. It has triple rear cameras, including a 200-megapixel telephoto sensor for 20x zoom. The phone has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5,500mAh battery, and up to 1TB storage. It starts at CNY 6,499. The X100 Ultra has a 6.78-inch 2K display, Zeiss camera setup, and 50-megapixel selfie camera. It also has IP69 and IP68 dust and water resistance, and fast charging support.

Vivo has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Vivo X100 Ultra, in its home country. This new addition to the X100 series comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 1-inch main camera and a groundbreaking 200-megapixel telephoto sensor with CIPA 4.5 stabilisation. The main highlight of this device is the 1/1.4-inch ISOCELL HP9 sensor, developed in collaboration with Samsung, promising up to 20x zoom capabilities. The Vivo X100 Ultra shares similar hardware features with the Vivo X100 Pro, running on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and equipped with a 5,500mAh battery.

Pricing and Availability

The Vivo X100 Ultra is priced at CNY 6,499 (approximately Rs. 74,500) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 16GB + 512GB model will cost CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs. 84,000). The high-end 16GB + 1TB configuration is priced at CNY 7,999 (around Rs. 92,000). It is available in Bai Yueguang, Space Grey, and Titanium color options. Pre-orders have started on Vivo’s China website, and the phone will go on sale from May 28.

Specifications

The Vivo X100 Ultra features a 6.78-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness. Powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with Adreno 750 GPU and up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

On the camera front, the device boasts a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and the groundbreaking 200-megapixel APO super telephoto ISOCELL HP9 sensor. For selfies, there is a 50-megapixel front camera housed in a hole-punch cutout. The phone also supports 4K movie portrait videos.

Storage options range up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. Connectivity features include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and more. The phone is equipped with various sensors, dual speakers, and IP69/IP68 dust and water resistance. It also comes with a large 5,500mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging.

Overall, the Vivo X100 Ultra offers top-notch camera capabilities, powerful performance, and advanced features making it an attractive option in the premium smartphone segment.