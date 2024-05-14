Vivo X100s, X100s Pro with Dimensity 9300+ SoCs, 100W Fast Charging: Specs & Price

Vivo unveiled X100s and X100s Pro in China with a 50MP camera, 100W fast charging, and MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC. X100s is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,100) and X100s Pro at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,700). Both models have 6.78-inch AMOLED screens, up to 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage. They run on OriginOS 4 and support 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and more connectivity options.

The Vivo X100s and Vivo X100s Pro were officially announced in China, alongside the Vivo X100 Ultra, on Monday, May 13. These latest additions to the Vivo lineup boast impressive features such as a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup with a telephoto sensor, support for 100W wired fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The Vivo X100s and X100s Pro expand the existing Vivo X100 series introduced in China back in November 2023 with the Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro.

Vivo X100s, Vivo X100s Pro Price and Availability

The Vivo X100s starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,100) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 16GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 50,800). Additionally, there are two more configurations available – 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB, priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 54,200) and CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 60,000) respectively.

All versions of the Vivo X100s can be pre-ordered in China through the official Vivo store and will be up for sale on May 17 at 9am local time (6:30am IST). The phone is offered in Bai Yueguang (white), Qingyun (green), Space Grey, and Titanium color options.

The Vivo X100s Pro is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,700) for the base 12GB + 256GB model, while the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB versions are priced at CNY 5,599 (roughly Rs. 64,600) and CNY 6,199 (roughly Rs. 71,500) respectively. Pre-orders for the Pro variant are also available on the Vivo e-store, with sales starting on the same day as the standard model. It comes in three color options – Bai Yueguang (white), Chen Yehei (black), and Titanium.

Vivo X100s, Vivo X100s Pro Specifications and Features

The Vivo X100s and Vivo X100s Pro feature 6.78-inch AMOLED displays with a resolution of 2,800 x 1,260 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Both phones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoCs paired with Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 onboard storage. They run on Android 14-based OriginOS 4.

On the camera front, the Vivo X100s boasts a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens, and another 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The Pro model includes similar main and ultra-wide-angle cameras along with a 50-megapixel Zeiss APO telephoto shooter. Both devices sport 32-megapixel front cameras for selfies and video calls.

The standard Vivo X100s is equipped with a 5,100mAh battery, while the Pro variant comes with a larger 5,400mAh cell. Both smartphones support 100W wired fast charging and feature under-display fingerprint sensors for security. They also support dual-SIM functionality, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, GPS, OTG, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB Type-C connectivity.