iQoo Z9x 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price, Features, Specs & More

In Short:

iQoo is launching a new smartphone called the iQoo Z9x 5G in India on May 16, 2024, with a price expected to be under Rs 20,000. The phone will have a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display, 120Hz screen refresh rate, and run on FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14. It will feature dual rear cameras, a 6,000mAh battery, and 44W fast charging support.

iQoo is gearing up to expand its Z-series lineup with the upcoming launch of iQoo Z9x 5G smartphone in the budget segment. The brand has unveiled several key details about the new device, including its design, specifications, and more. In this article, we will delve into all the essential aspects of the iQoo Z9x 5G such as its India launch date, expected price, and specifications. Let’s explore further.

iQoo Z9x 5G India Launch Details

iQoo has officially announced that the iQoo Z9x 5G will be launched in India on May 16, 2024. The launch event is scheduled to commence at 12:00 PM. Interested individuals can catch the live stream of the event on the official iQoo website and YouTube channel. Stay tuned to the brand’s social media platforms for more updates.

Although the exact pricing for the upcoming iQoo Z9x has not been disclosed by the company, speculations suggest that the smartphone could fall under the Rs 20,000 price bracket in India. As for the sale date, the sales are anticipated to commence within a week post the launch event.

iQoo Z9x 5G Expected Features and Specifications

Design

The iQoo Z9x is showcased to sport a sleek design, emphasizing a modern and sophisticated appeal.

Display

The smartphone will boast a large 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a high screen resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels. Additionally, users can expect a fluid 120Hz screen refresh rate and up to 1000 nits of peak brightness.

Performance and OS

The iQoo Z9x 5G will be powered by FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14. With a promise of two years of Android updates and three years of security updates, users can anticipate a seamless operating experience.

Cameras

On the camera front, the iQoo Z9x is expected to feature a dual-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, there will be an 8-megapixel front shooter.

Battery and Other Details