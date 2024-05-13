Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra reportedly to include a triple rear camera arrangement

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to feature three rear cameras, dropping one

An early leak suggests that Samsung’s flagship phone for next year, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, will come with a major camera overhaul. Contrary to the current model’s quad rear camera setup, the upcoming model is rumored to feature three rear cameras. The 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom may be removed, while the 200-megapixel primary sensor is expected to remain.

Camera Configuration:

According to tipster Sperandio4Tech, Samsung is testing the Galaxy S25 Ultra with three rear cameras – a main sensor, an ultra-wide unit, and a periscope zoom setup. The 10-megapixel 3x optical zoom telephoto sensor may be omitted from the next flagship device.

Photography Capability:

The Galaxy S25 Ultra prototype is likely to retain the 200-megapixel primary sensor but could have improved light-capturing capabilities. The 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens is expected to remain unchanged. The periscope camera is being tested with a large sensor and variable zoom options.

Prototype Details:

It is important to note that these details are based on a prototype and changes may occur in the final product. Some leaks suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have minor changes compared to its predecessor.