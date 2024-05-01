Assassin’s Creed Mirage releasing on iPhone 15 Pro and iPad on June 6

In Short:

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available on iOS devices from June 6, making it the first console title playable on mobile. The game can be pre-ordered for free, with the full version priced at $49.99. It will support cross-progression and touch screen controls, offering a similar experience to the console version. Set in 9th century Baghdad, players take on the role of Basim, a young street thief turned Master Assassin.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the open-world action-adventure title from Ubisoft, will launch on iOS devices on June 6, the studio has announced.

Details of the Launch First announced for Apple devices in September last year, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will arrive on the App Store for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad Air and iPad Pro with M1 chip or later. This makes it the first console Assassin’s Creed title that can be played natively on mobile devices.

Pricing and Availability According to Ubisoft, Mirage will be free to download and play for 90 minutes from Apple’s App Store. The full game will cost users $49.99, or roughly Rs. 4,174. The full version of the game will support universal purchase, allowing players to access the game on both iPhone and iPad with a single in-app purchase.

Pre-Order and Features Assassin’s Creed Mirage is currently available for pre-order on the App Store. Ubisoft has confirmed that the game will support cross-progression and cross-save through Ubisoft Connect, enabling players to transfer their progress across all available platforms.

Development and Adaptation The iPhone and iPad version of the game has been developed by Ubisoft Sofia and promises to deliver the same experience as the console version. Game controls have been adapted to the iPhone and iPad touch screens, with the option to use a compatible controller for a better experience.