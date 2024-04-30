Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Price, RAM, and Storage Options Leaked Online in India

In Short:

Samsung will launch the Galaxy F55 in India next month. The phone is expected to be a mid-range offering with design and specs similar to the Galaxy C55. It will come with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, and 45W fast charging. The price for the Galaxy F55 is rumored to start at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It will be available on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G to Launch in India Next Month

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is set to launch in India early next month, as confirmed by Samsung. The upcoming Galaxy F series smartphone is expected to be a mid-range offering, sharing design and specifications with the recently launched Galaxy C55 5G in China.

Pricing Details and Variants

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the Galaxy F55 will come in three variants in India. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version is expected to be priced at Rs. 26,999, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model at Rs. 29,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at Rs. 32,999.

Key Specifications and Features

The Galaxy F55 is rumored to come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It is teased to be available in two color options with a vegan leather finish. The phone will be sold on Flipkart, Samsung.com, and select retail stores.

Similarities with Galaxy C55

The Galaxy F55 is expected to mirror the design and specifications of the Galaxy C55. The latter was launched in China with a starting price of roughly Rs. 23,000 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a triple rear camera setup.

Battery and Charging

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy C55 with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 45W wired fast charging.