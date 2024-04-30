Discounted Poco X6 Series and More Phones Before Amazon, Flipkart Sale in India: Check Out Deals

Poco has announced discounts on various phone models in India ahead of Amazon and Flipkart sales starting from May 1 to May 10. The discounted phones include X6 Neo 5G, X6 Pro 5G, X6 5G, M6 5G, M6 Pro 5G, C65, and C61. Prices are slashed by up to Rs. 4,000 with additional bank offers and coupons applicable on specific platforms.

Poco Announces Discounts on Phones Ahead of Amazon and Flipkart Sales

Poco has revealed discounts on several phone models in India in anticipation of the upcoming Amazon and Flipkart sales. Customers can enjoy discounts of up to Rs. 4,000, in addition to bank offers and coupons that can be applied on specific platforms. The promotional discounts will be in effect from May 1 to May 10, aligning with the start of the e-commerce sales events in the country. Amazon’s Great Summer Sale and Flipkart’s Big Saving Days are both set to kick off on May 2.

Poco X6 Neo 5G

The Poco X6 Neo 5G originally priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, will be discounted to Rs. 13,999 during the upcoming sale period. Similarly, the 12GB + 256GB model, which was launched at Rs. 17,999, will be available for Rs. 14,999. This device boasts a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a 108-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 16-megapixel front camera. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging.

Buy at: Rs. 13,999 for 8GB + 128GB option (MRP: Rs. 15,999); Rs. 14,999 for 12GB + 256GB option (MRP: Rs. 17,999) via Flipkart and Amazon.

Poco X6 Pro 5G

The Poco X6 Pro 5G is now discounted by Rs. 4,000 from its launch price. The base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage can be purchased for Rs. 22,999 (originally Rs. 26,999), while the 12GB + 512GB variant will be available at Rs. 24,999, down from Rs. 28,999. The phone comes in Poco Yellow, Racing Grey, and Spectre Black color options and features a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging, a 6.67-inch 120Hz 1.5K display, a 64-megapixel triple rear camera system, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Buy at: Rs. 22,999 for 8GB + 256GB option (MRP: Rs. 26,999); Rs. 24,999 for 12GB + 512GB option (MRP: Rs. 28,999) via Flipkart and Amazon.