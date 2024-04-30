Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition now available in India: Price and specs.

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition in India in collaboration with the Argentina Football Association. The phone has a dual-tone design with blue and white stripes and exclusive AFA branding on the back panel. Priced at Rs. 34,999, it comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The phone will be available from May 15 on various platforms. Key features include a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC, a 200-megapixel primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Launched in India

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition has been officially launched in India by Xiaomi in collaboration with the Argentina Football Association (AFA). This special edition smartphone features a dual-tone design on the back panel with blue and white stripes, paying homage to the AFA. Additionally, the phone comes with exclusive box and accessories that bear AFA branding. Running on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC, the device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Price and Availability

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. Customers can avail a special launch price, including a Rs. 3,000 instant discount on ICICI bank card payments, bringing the effective cost to Rs. 37,999. Additionally, Xiaomi is offering a Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting May 15 on various platforms including Flipkart, Amazon, Xiaomi retail stores, and Mi.com.

On the other hand, the standard Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is priced at Rs. 35,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant and comes in Fusion Black, Fusion Purple, and Fusion White color options.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Specifications

In honor of the tenth anniversary of Xiaomi in India, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G World Champions Edition has been released in collaboration with the Argentina Football Association. The device features the number “10” on the rear panel, possibly as a nod to Lionel Messi’s iconic jersey number. With a dual-tone design sporting blue and white stripes representing the AFA, the smartphone also includes AFA branding on the rear panel with the text ‘Campeon Mundial 22’ at the bottom. The device offers a custom UI with special wallpapers and icons.

Key specs:

6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution

Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC

Triple rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel primary camera

IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support

Note: The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition offers similar specifications as the standard Redmi Note 13 Pro+.