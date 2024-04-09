Moto G04s Launched with Unisoc T606 SoC, 50MP Camera: Price, Specs

In Short:

Motorola has launched the Moto G04s in Germany, quietly listing it on the website. The new model has upgrades over the Moto G04, including a 50-megapixel rear camera and HD+ LCD screen. Priced at EUR 119, it comes in a 4GB + 64GB configuration. The phone is available for pre-order on Amazon Germany and will be on sale from April 30. It features a Unisoc T606 chipset, 5,000mAh battery, and Android 14-based MyUX.

The Moto G04s has been unveiled in Germany by Motorola. The company quietly listed the handset on its website, introducing it as an upgraded version of the Moto G04 that was launched earlier this year. The newer ‘S’ variant comes with several enhancements, including a 50-megapixel rear camera and an HD+ LCD screen. The phone is available in a single configuration for RAM and storage, and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

Moto G04s Price and Availability

The Moto G04s is priced at EUR 119 (approximately Rs. 10,700) for the 4GB + 64GB variant. Interested customers can pre-order the phone through Amazon Germany and it will be available for sale starting April 30. It comes in Concord Black, Satin Blue, Sea Green, and Sunrise Orange color options and can be purchased from the Motorola Germany website.

Moto G04s Specifications and Features

The Moto G04s features a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is equipped with a Unisoc T606 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The phone runs on Android 14-based MyUX and has expandable RAM up to 8GB.

On the camera front, the Moto G04s sports a 50-megapixel AI-backed rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It also comes with a 5,000mAh battery supporting up to 15W wired fast charging, Dolby Atmos-supported speaker, dual 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. The phone includes a 3.5mm audio jack and is designed to be water-repellant. It measures 163.49mm x 74.53mm x 7.99mm and weighs 178.8g.