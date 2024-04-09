Realme P1 5G Series Design & Colors Unveiled Before April 15 India Launch

In Short:

Realme is set to launch the P1 5G series in India on April 15, including the P1 5G and P1 Pro 5G models. These phones will come in attractive color options and feature TUV-certified displays and Rainwater Touch. The P1 5G is priced under Rs. 15,000 with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, while the Pro model will be under Rs. 20,000 with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. Both support 45W wired SuperVOOC charging.

Realme P1 5G Series Launching in India on April 15 The Realme P1 5G series is set to launch in India on April 15, featuring the Realme P1 5G and the Realme P1 Pro 5G. The company has provided a glimpse into the price ranges and key features of the upcoming smartphones, which will include TUV-certified displays and a Rainwater Touch feature. Both models will also support wired SuperVOOC charging.

Design and Color Options The design and color options for the Realme P1 5G series have been revealed on the Flipkart microsite and Realme India product pages. The base model will be available in Peacock Green and Phoenix Red, while the Pro variant will come in Parrot Blue and Phoenix Red, featuring a glossy finish rear panel with a distinct pattern. Realme P1 Pro 5G will launch in Parrot Blue and Phoenix Red shades

Photo Credit: Realme

Camera and Display Features Both models in the Realme P1 5G series will sport a large, circular rear camera module, akin to the luxury watch-inspired design. The vanilla P1 5G will have three rear camera sensors, while the Pro variant will feature dual rear cameras. Additionally, both handsets will have Rainwater Touch technology for usability in wet conditions.

Specifications and Pricing The Realme P1 5G will launch under Rs. 15,000, equipped with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, and a seven-layer VC cooling system. On the other hand, the Realme P1 Pro 5G will be priced under Rs. 20,000, featuring a 120Hz curved AMOLED screen, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. Both models will support 45W wired SuperVOOC charging.