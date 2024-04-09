Realme GT Neo 6 SE Launch on April 11 with 1.5K 8T LTPO Display Teaser

Realme GT Neo 6 SE is scheduled to be launched later this week, with Realme teasing the design and specifications of the upcoming phone through multiple social media posts. Pre-reservations for the Realme GT Neo 6 SE are now being accepted via the official online store in China. The phone is expected to feature an 8T LTPO OLED screen and a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC.

Launch Details

The Realme GT Neo 6 SE launch event is set for April 11 in China at 2pm local time, as per a teaser poster shared by the company on Weibo. The handset’s design and specifications are being teased through a dedicated landing page on Realme’s website.

Display and Specifications

The phone will boast BOE’s 8T LTPO OLED display with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits, offering a high refresh rate and protection features. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Performance and Camera

The Realme GT Neo 6 SE is designed for gaming, delivering high frame rates in popular games like Genshin Impact. It features a robust cooling system and a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with OIS support.

Comparison with Realme GT Neo 5 SE

The upcoming phone is expected to bring improvements over the Realme GT Neo 5 SE released last year. The predecessor featured a 1.5K display with a high refresh rate, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup.