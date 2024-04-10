Motorola India hints at new phone launch; possibly Moto G64 5G with leaked design and key specs

Motorola appears to be gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its Moto G series, following the recent releases of the Moto G04 and Moto G04s. The company hinted at the imminent arrival of this new handset through a social media post on Tuesday, without revealing the exact name or launch date. Speculation suggests that the upcoming device could be the Moto G64, potentially succeeding the Moto G54 5G that was introduced in India last year.

Teaser Post and Alleged Renders

In a teaser post on Twitter, Motorola announced the upcoming launch of a new smartphone in India. The post included the tagline “Brace yourself for the ultimate performer and limitless entertainment” along with the hashtag UnleashTheBeast. Although the company has not officially confirmed the model name, it is widely believed to be the Moto G64 5G, featuring enhancements over the previous Moto G54 5G.

Renowned tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) also shared alleged images of the Moto G64 5G in blue and green color options. The device showcased a hole punch display design with slightly curved edges and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup with optical image stabilization.

Geekbench Listing

The Moto G64 5G has made an appearance on the Geekbench benchmarking website. The listing reveals a single-core score of 1,026 points and a multi-core score of 2,458 points. The device is expected to offer 12GB of RAM and run on the Android 14 operating system, powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 SoC with a maximum clock speed of 2.50GHz.

Moto G54 5G Details

Last year’s Moto G54 5G was launched in India with notable features including a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC. The device offered up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, along with a 50-megapixel main rear camera and a massive 6,000mAh battery.