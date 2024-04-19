OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Design Features Revealed Online; Key Specs Leaked

OnePlus is expected to unveil the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro in China soon. Rumors suggest it will have a new design with a metal frame and glass finish, a curved 1.5K display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, and a 6,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging. The previous model, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, was priced at CNY 2,999 in China.

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to be unveiled in China soon. The company has yet to announce the model or reveal its launch details, however, several rumours about the purported handset have surfaced online in the past few weeks. Some leaks have hinted at key features of the phone. A tipster has now shared some important design elements of the rumoured handset and hinted at a few of its specifications. The model is expected to join the OnePlus Ace 3 in the lineup, which was unveiled in January this year.

Design and Specifications:

Tipster Digital Chat Station shared in a Weibo post that the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to arrive with a design overhaul compared to the preceding OnePlus Ace 2 Pro model. Although he did not specify what the changes would be, he claimed that the handset would have a metal middle frame and a glass finish with a “new coating process.” As per the tipster, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will carry a curved display with 1.5K resolution. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

The tipster added that the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to be equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, similar to the Ace 2 Pro. They also said that the rear camera unit of the phone may also include a 2x telephoto shooter, but this is not sure. The phone is said to pack a large battery, which is speculated to be a 6,000mAh cell. Previously, it was tipped to support 100W wired fast charging.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro launched in China at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the base 12GB + 256GB option. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC charging support, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 6.74-inch 120Hz full-HD+ curved AMOLED display.

