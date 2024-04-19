Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC spotted on Geekbench

Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in the second half of this year with a custom Snapdragon chipset. Geekbench listings reveal impressive scores and specs for the upcoming foldable phone, including 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 256GB or 512GB of storage, and support for 25W charging. The device may be unveiled in July alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at an event in Paris.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Expected to Launch Alongside Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is anticipated to make its debut in the second half of this year, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The tech giant from South Korea is rumored to incorporate both Qualcomm and Exynos chipsets in the upcoming generation of foldable phones.

Geekbench Listing

Recent reports suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has been spotted on the Geekbench website, housing a custom Snapdragon chipset. The device with model number SM-F741U showcased a 15,084 Vulkan score and 14,325 OpenCL score, confirming the presence of an eight-core CPU clocked at 2.26GHz base frequency and 3.40GHz peak frequency, along with an Adreno 750 GPU.

Specifications

The Geekbench listing indicated Android 14 OS and 6.75GB of RAM on the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Furthermore, it is speculated to offer 8GB of RAM on paper. The smartphone is anticipated to be available in 8GB or 12GB RAM options with 256GB or 512GB storage variants.

Launch Details

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is rumored to be unveiled in July at an Unpacked event in Paris, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It is expected to feature a larger cover display compared to its predecessor, offering a 120Hz refresh rate instead of 60Hz. The device may come in light blue, light green, silver, and yellow color options and support 25W charging.